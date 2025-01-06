"I'm giving my best effort" - Johan Ghazali vows to go above and beyond to derail Johan Estupinan's hype train at ONE 170

Teenage Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali is looking to steal the show on Jan. 24 at ONE 170 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, when he takes on fellow rising star Johan Estupinan in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

Ghazali revealed this goal of his during the ONE 170 virtual media day to all media members present, as he stated:

"So just know that I'm giving my best effort, and Insha-Allah, I'd showcase what Malaysia can do. So support me and see you guys then."

'Jojo' is coming off a bounce-back victory from his previous match at ONE 168: Denver last September 2024 when he knocked out Josue Cruz inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

This performance also allowed him to secure the US$50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, and regain all the steam from his hype train.

A win over 'Panda Kick' will surely give him a massive boost to potentially crack a spot in the division's top-five rankings.

Johan Ghazali shares his gameplan in neutralizing Johan Estupinan's unconventional style

During the same virtual media day, the Malaysian-American athlete laid down the fight plan that he needs to bring and execute inside the ring when he is standing opposite the undefeated Colombian fighter.

Ghazali expressed the need to mix things up and also be unconventional on fight night, as he explained:

"In this fight against Estupinan, I'd have to mix things up a bit because he's a bit hard to read. I can't just step forward or solely rely on being defensive. I need to mix it up altogether."

ONE 170, which emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

