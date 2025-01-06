  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I'm giving my best effort" - Johan Ghazali vows to go above and beyond to derail Johan Estupinan's hype train at ONE 170

"I'm giving my best effort" - Johan Ghazali vows to go above and beyond to derail Johan Estupinan's hype train at ONE 170

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Jan 17, 2025 08:45 GMT
Johan Ghazali (left) and Johan Estupinan (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Johan Ghazali (left) and Johan Estupinan (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship

Teenage Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali is looking to steal the show on Jan. 24 at ONE 170 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, when he takes on fellow rising star Johan Estupinan in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

Ghazali revealed this goal of his during the ONE 170 virtual media day to all media members present, as he stated:

"So just know that I'm giving my best effort, and Insha-Allah, I'd showcase what Malaysia can do. So support me and see you guys then."
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Jojo' is coming off a bounce-back victory from his previous match at ONE 168: Denver last September 2024 when he knocked out Josue Cruz inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

This performance also allowed him to secure the US$50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, and regain all the steam from his hype train.

A win over 'Panda Kick' will surely give him a massive boost to potentially crack a spot in the division's top-five rankings.

Johan Ghazali shares his gameplan in neutralizing Johan Estupinan's unconventional style

During the same virtual media day, the Malaysian-American athlete laid down the fight plan that he needs to bring and execute inside the ring when he is standing opposite the undefeated Colombian fighter.

Ghazali expressed the need to mix things up and also be unconventional on fight night, as he explained:

"In this fight against Estupinan, I'd have to mix things up a bit because he's a bit hard to read. I can't just step forward or solely rely on being defensive. I need to mix it up altogether."

ONE 170, which emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी