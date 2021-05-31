"I'm going 10-6 tree" - Former UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy suffers broken ribs in a "tree attack"

Former UFC referee John McCarthy suffered broken ribs in a "tree attack." McCarthy was involved in an accident during a tree-trimming session at his house.

While tending to his yard, John McCarthy seemingly decided to cut down a tree or a part of the tree. Although McCarthy was successful in downing the tree, he ended up hurting himself as the tree hit him.

The widely revered former MMA referee, who currently serves as a commentator and on-air personality for Bellator MMA, took to Instagram and Twitter to shed light upon his recent accident.

Well, 6 broken ribs and one punctured lung later, I have figured out that lumberjacks need way more respect!!! pic.twitter.com/e2AohcpNro — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) May 29, 2021

Yes sir it did. https://t.co/18djbdDyRG — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) May 30, 2021

The caption alongside John McCarthy’s Instagram post read as follows:

"Tree vs Big John round one… I’m going 10-6 Tree.. this thing should have been stopped long ago…"

The caption alongside John McCarthy’s tweet read as follows:

“Well, 6 broken ribs and one punctured lung later, I have figured out that lumberjacks need way more respect!!!”

Additionally, John McCarthy stated the following in the video attached to the tweet mentioned above:

“Well, that looks good. I fought myself. I have a bunch of broken ribs. That’s why I can hardly talk right now – ‘Cause I had a tree attack me. I’m gonna go see how many ribs I broke. It’s a lot of fun. I would talk longer, but I have a hard time breathing. I’ll talk to you later. Bye.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

The tree accident that John McCarthy met with took place over the weekend – on Saturday, May 29th, 2021, to be specific. McCarthy reassured his fans that he’d be seeking medical attention for the injuries sustained from the accident.

A prominent MMA personality, John McCarthy asserted his respect for professional lumberjacks after his accident

John McCarthy

It’s no secret that the job of a professional lumberjack is quite challenging and has a high level of risk associated with it compared to most other jobs. A lumberjack is tasked with felling trees, cutting them into smaller pieces to facilitate easier transportation, and transporting the accumulated pieces to processing facilities where the material is used for different purposes.

The process of felling a tree isn’t as simple as what may initially meet the eye. The knowledge and skill required to cut down a tree safely are paramount for every lumberjack. While most lumberjacks are experts at this process, mistakes and accidents do tend to happen akin to every other profession.

On that note, ‘Big’ John McCarthy alluded to the stellar work done by professional lumberjacks and asserted his respect for them.

Sportskeeda wishes John McCarthy a safe and speedy recovery.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.