“I’m going to finish him” - Jarred Brooks out to add to his gallery of highlight-reels in rubber match vs Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks promises to finish strawweight rival Joshua Pacio in their impending war.

Returning to the scene of their last encounter, Brooks and Pacio will settle things in one of the most anticipated trilogy bouts in ONE Championship history this Thursday, Feb. 20, when the promotion heads back to Lusail Sports Arena for ONE 171: Qatar.

Pacio goes into the highly anticipated threequel as the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion after landing a disqualification victory over 'The Monkey God' at ONE 166 last year.

Since then, Jarred Brooks has once again become a ONE world champion, winning the ONE interim strawweight MMA world title in August via a first-round submission victory over Gustavo Balart at ONE Fight Night 24.

Determined to trade his interim belt for undisputed gold, Jarred Brooks promises to deliver a highlight-reel finish against Pacio in the Middle East.

"And I promise you, Joshua, and I, we are more than willing and prepared, and I am going to go out and I'm going to finish him on Thursday, whether you like it, or you don't, I'm gonna go out and I'm gonna finish him," Brooks said at the ONE 171: Qatar press conference.

Jarred Brooks looks to continue his impressive strawweight run at ONE 171: Qatar

Jarred Brooks goes into ONE 171 with 21 career wins to his credit and a 5-2 record inside the Circle.

However, it should be noted that one of those losses was due to a DQ against Pacio in March 2024 while the other came against Reece McLaren when 'The Monkey God' moved up to flyweight late last year.

As a strawweight, he's practically perfect under the ONE Championship banner, earning wins over Lito Adiwang, Hiroba Minowa, Bokang Masunyane, and the aforementioned Balart.

Brooks also holds a unanimous decision victory over Joshua Pacio, dominating the Filipino fan favorite in his home country at ONE 164.

Will 'The Monkey God' once again put it on Pacio and become the undisputed king of the strawweight MMA division, or will 'The Passion' prove to the world that he deserves to sit atop the strawweight throne?

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

