“I’m going in at full health” - Nico Carrillo ready to live up to his full potential in move to featherweight

Scottish striker Nico Carrillo said he is fully healthy and ready to deliver when he makes his featherweight debut this week in Thailand. 'The King of the North' made this known in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his debut outing in the 155-pound lane at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on April 4 at the Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

He is going up against veteran Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a featherweight Muay Thai battle scheduled for three rounds. Nico Carrillo touted his tiptop form, saying:

“I believe it was the tip of the iceberg. Looking back, the time Nong-O hurt my leg, was it from him or just from the weight cut? I think about these things. I was getting away with it for a long, long time, but now I’m going in at full health, and I’m so excited to see how it unfolds."

Nico Carrillo long competed in the bantamweight lane and vied for the interim world title in his last match in January. He, however, lost to Nabil Anane by first-round TKO.

After the loss, he decided to go up a weight class, believing it to be a better fit for him at this stage of his career. ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is available for free to North American fans with active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nico Carrillo excited to pit his skills against top fighters at featherweight

Nico Carrillo is looking forward to pitting his skills against a stacked roster of top fighters at featherweight as he begins his campaign in the division this week at ONE Fight Night 30.

He expressed this in the same interview with ONE Championship, highlighting how the promotion's featherweight division presents an interesting challenge for him with its collection of high-caliber opponents to go up against.

Carrillo said:

“It’s even hotter than bantamweight, isn’t it? Superbon, Tawanchai, Luke Lessei, Bampara Kouyate – it’s stacked."

Before losing in his last match in January, Carrillo was undefeated in four bantamweight matches in ONE Championship, winning all of them by knockout.

