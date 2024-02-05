“I’m going to knock him out” – Felipe Lobo has only one goal in mind vs. Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19

Former world title challenger and current third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo will have a second shot to win ONE gold as he faces Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19.

Lobo and Haggerty will throw hands inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 16, with the latter’s ONE bantamweight world championship on the line.

‘Demolition Man’ first had the chance to win the world title in March 2022 at ONE X, when he faced then-kingpin Nong-O Hama. However, he came up short to the Thai legend in the third stanza.

With more hunger, the 30-year-old Brazilian star wants to maximize this chance and even predicted a finish against ‘The General'.

Felipe Lobo revealed this during his most recent interview with ONE Championship and claimed:

“But my prediction is to win this fight by knockout. I’m going to knock him out – that’s my prediction.”

Lobo is coming off a bounce-back victory against Saemapetch Fairtex in his previous fight at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023, where he scored a third-round knockout to maintain his place in the upper echelon of contenders in the weight class.

The Revolution Muay Thai Phuket representative also holds a win against Rodlek PK Saenchai and Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon, as his lone promotional defeat was courtesy of Nong-O.

Felipe Lobo began his heated rivalry with Jonathan Haggerty with an in-ring altercation

Moments after Haggerty defeated Fabricio Andrade in their ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title match at ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023, Lobo confronted the British superstar and exchanged heated words with him inside the ring.

This ignited a rivalry between the two, and Lobo intends to avenge the loss of his teammate and compatriot Andrade when he officially meets Haggerty inside the ring.

Lobo and ‘The General’ will not only have the chance to vie for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title but also settle their differences.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 bill live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.