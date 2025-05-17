“I'm going to lose my mind” - Striking legend Liam Harrison explains why he’s not ready to sail off into the sunset just yet

Sometimes, in the heat of things, we say things we don’t really mean. That usually applies to arguments—but apparently, it can apply to retirement too.

After suffering back-to-back TKO losses, the last one coming at the hands of Seksan Or Kwanmuang, Liam Harrison had had enough. Frustrated and disappointed, he called it then and there,announced he was done with fighting, and stepped away. But once the adrenaline wore off and the dust settled, that decision didn’t sit right.

In the ADHD Untangled Podcast, Harrison opened up about his thought process around his supposed retirement:

"The thing is, I thought if I retire here, I'm going to lose my mind. What else am I going to do? I've done this since I was 14. So, I've got other things in place for when I retire, but I'm not ready yet. I don't want to. I need routine in my life, just as most ADHD people do. They need routine. And when they get taken out of routine, life's a mess."

Watch the full interview below:

“I know I've got more to give” - Liam Harrison on what went through his mind after initial decision to retire from competition

Once things quieted down, Liam Harrison started reflecting, and that gut reaction started to unravel. The more he thought about it, the more he realized that it wasn’t his time yet.

"I started to gather all my thoughts back and then I was like "what have I done here?" I thought I'm not ready to retire. I know I've got more to give. I know I can come back. And then I thought "how am I going to get myself out of this because everyone thinks I'm retired now?"

But walking back a retirement call isn’t exactly easy. So instead of making a big announcement, Harrison started slow. Just testing the waters online, teasing fans that he might not be done after all.

"So, I had to slowly worm my way back in, just putting a few hints out on social media that I wasn't going to retire because I didn't want to just go "right, I'm retired... right I'm not."

Now, he’s back in routine and feeling more like himself. The hunger’s still there. And as long as that’s true, the chapter isn’t closed.

