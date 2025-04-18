“I’m going to be a real mixed martial artist” - Isi Fitikefu bares plan on how he’ll shut down former champ Zebaztian Kadestam

32-year-old Australian-Tongan MMA star 'Doxz' Isi Fitikefu is gearing up for the toughest test of his ONE Championship stint so far.

Ad

Fitikefu is getting ready to face former ONE welterweight MMA world champion 'The Bandit' Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden in what is a pivotal showdown in the division's world title picture.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Fitikefu bares his game plan and says he will be using all weapons available to him to defeat 'The Bandit'.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Doxz' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I’m going to be a real mixed martial artist. The sport is mixed martial arts. It’s not just striking, not just grappling. I want to make it exciting just as much as I want to beat this guy, as well."

Fitikefu and Kadestam are set to lock horns in a three-round welterweight MMA contest.

Ad

The two do battle at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Isi Fitikefu thrilled to face Zebaztian Kadestam but also worried: "He's dangerous"

'Doxz' Isi Fitikefu knows the kind of threat upcoming opponent 'The Bandit' Zebaztian Kadestam poses in their highly anticipated showdown at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Ad

After all, the Swedish knockout artist is the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion.

Fitikefu told ONE:

"He’s dangerous, and I like fights like that because it sort of excites me, makes you nervous but excited at the same time."

A victory over Kadestam would be the biggest in Fitikefu's career.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Isi Fitikefu's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.