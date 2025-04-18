  • home icon
  "I'm going to be a real mixed martial artist" - Isi Fitikefu bares plan on how he'll shut down former champ Zebaztian Kadestam

“I’m going to be a real mixed martial artist” - Isi Fitikefu bares plan on how he’ll shut down former champ Zebaztian Kadestam

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 18, 2025 10:41 GMT
Isi Fitikefu and Zebaztian Kadestam - Photo by ONE Championship
Isi Fitikefu and Zebaztian Kadestam - Photo by ONE Championship

32-year-old Australian-Tongan MMA star 'Doxz' Isi Fitikefu is gearing up for the toughest test of his ONE Championship stint so far.

Fitikefu is getting ready to face former ONE welterweight MMA world champion 'The Bandit' Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden in what is a pivotal showdown in the division's world title picture.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Fitikefu bares his game plan and says he will be using all weapons available to him to defeat 'The Bandit'.

'Doxz' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I’m going to be a real mixed martial artist. The sport is mixed martial arts. It’s not just striking, not just grappling. I want to make it exciting just as much as I want to beat this guy, as well."

Fitikefu and Kadestam are set to lock horns in a three-round welterweight MMA contest.

The two do battle at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Isi Fitikefu thrilled to face Zebaztian Kadestam but also worried: "He's dangerous"

'Doxz' Isi Fitikefu knows the kind of threat upcoming opponent 'The Bandit' Zebaztian Kadestam poses in their highly anticipated showdown at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

After all, the Swedish knockout artist is the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion.

Fitikefu told ONE:

"He’s dangerous, and I like fights like that because it sort of excites me, makes you nervous but excited at the same time."

A victory over Kadestam would be the biggest in Fitikefu's career.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Isi Fitikefu's next fight.

Edited by C. Naik
