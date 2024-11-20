"I'm going to take his pay" - Jarred Brooks warns Reece McLaren he needs to make weight and hydration for flyweight clash

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks issued a stern warning towards Reece McLaren ahead of their flyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6. The event will happen inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'The Monkey God' spoke to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, and said:

"If you don't make weight or hydration, I'm going to take his pay on that, just for the weight distribution. But besides that, yeah, bro, there's nothing that's going to stop me from fighting this guy."



Brooks made this comment in light of ONE recently changing the rules around their pre-fight testing policy. The new policy dictates that a fight will be canceled if a fighter fails to submit a hydrated sample or exceeds the 105 percent limit for a catchweight bout within the three-hour window.

With the Mash Fight Team star having consistently passed the pre-fight tests as a bantamweight competitor, he is unlikely to find such trouble moving up to the 135-pound flyweight division.

The onus now is on McLaren, who had four bouts in the 145-pound bantamweight MMA division before ultimately dropping down to flyweight. He has been competing in the division since November 2017.

Reece McLaren did not expect Jarred Brooks fight

Reece McLaren never turns down a chance to share the circle with any opponent, but fighting Jarred Brooks was certainly not on his bingo card.

'Lightning' recently told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"I was just as surprised as everyone else when they said they have a match-up for me, and it's Jarred Brooks. I thought they would have been protecting him and keeping him at strawweight."

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

