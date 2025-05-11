"I'm gonna get him back for Volk" - Jack Della Maddalena puts Islam Makhachev on notice after brutal win over Belal Muhammad

Jack Della Maddalena aims to avenge Alexander Volkanovski's losses against Islam Makhachev after being crowned the new UFC welterweight champion.

Ad

Maddalena, returning to competition after a 14-month injury layoff, defeated Belal Muhammad decisively in the UFC 315 main event to capture the title.

When asked about possibly defending the belt against Makhachev, Maddalena responded affirmatively, stating:

"I think it's a beautiful challenge, you know. He's Pound-4-Pound No.1 and I'm gonna get him back for Volk."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Makhachev, the reigning 155-pound champion, defeated Maddalena's compatriot Alexander Volkanovski twice in 2023. The first fight was competitive,but the second resulted in a convincing first-round knockout victory for Makhachev.

With four lightweight title defences under his belt, Makhachev has expressed interest in pursuing a second title in the welterweight division. However, due to his close personal relationship with Belal Muhammad, the likelihood of him moving up was diminished if Muhammad had retained the title.

Ad

Maddalena's dominant performance has now opened the door for Makhachev's transition to welterweight.

Although the UFC 315 title fight was anticipated as a classic grappler vs. striker clash, Maddalena countered most of Muhammad's takedown attempts and was more effective of the two in the clinch.

Despite being relatively inexperienced in five-round fights, Maddalena paced himself well and was the fresher fighter in the championship rounds. While Muhammad did make the fight more competitive later, Maddalena landed the more impactful strikes and constantly disrupted the former champion's rhythm, ultimately earning a unanimous decision win.

A potential fight against Maddalena could sideline Makhachev's anticipated clash against Ilia Topuria. The Spaniard is set to return to competition at UFC 317, but the identity of his opponent and whether the title will be contested remain unknown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.