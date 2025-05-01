“I'm gonna be physically stronger” - Dante Leon refuses to get bullied by Tye Ruotolo’s imposing style

ONE welterweight submission grappling world title challenger Dante Leon is confident that Tye Ruotolo won't be able to manhandle him this coming Friday.

Ad

The penultimate showdown of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video will pit two of the finest grapplers on the planet in a high-stakes clash for 26 pounds of gold at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ruotolo, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling kingpin, has ruled the division with an iron fist and remains undefeated in seven bouts.

The youngest IBJJF world champion has been like an unstoppable avalanche, using relentless pressure and supreme technique to overwhelm the opposition.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Dante Leon, however, believes he is cut from a different cloth. As far as the Canadian star is concerned, he has the physical and mental tools to handle the champion's unforgiving style:

"I can play that style. I can play guard. I can play on top, and I can wrestle really well. I can scramble with the best of people," he told ONE.

Ad

"I'm definitely gonna be physically stronger than he is. My cardio, my conditioning, my shape's gonna be top notch. I don't necessarily see anywhere that I'm going to be lacking in," Leon added.

Dante Leon says trilogy with Tye Ruotolo is "the biggest match" in grappling

After splitting their first meeting outside the promotion, this grudge match between sworn rivals Dante Leon and Tye Ruotolo is gearing up to be one can't-miss grapplefest.

Ad

With the stakes at their highest, Leon said fight fans should brace for one of the biggest match-ups in the history of the sport.

Ad

The Pedigo Submission Fighting affiliate told ONE Championship:

"Maybe I’m biased to myself, but when you talk about a match that has history, you talk about a match that has excitement, that has titles, that has accolades, that has prestige, that has, in my opinion, the most respected World Title belt attached to it going to the winner."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US primetime on May 2. This event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.