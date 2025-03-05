ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja is oozing with confidence as she prepares for her next title defense.

At ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, 'The Queen' will put the undisputed divisional crown for the second time when she faces Kana 'Krusher Queen' Morimoto inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view, and fans from all over the world can check watch.onefc.com for details on how to watch the biggest martial arts spectacle of the year so far.

Phetjeeja has been undefeated in her ONE Championship tenure, winning four Muay Thai fights and taking out two of the best kickboxers on the planet today to claim her coveted belt.

She is set to take on Kana, a former K-1 World Grand Prix winner as well as a former K-1 and Krush champion and one of the most dangerous strikers coming out of Japan. The 32-year-old is coming off her maiden win in the organization - a dominant performance against Sweden's Moa Carlsson.

Kana showed incredible skill with her hands, which Phetjeeja recognizes as her strength. However, the Thai star stopped short of saying it will be the difference in the fight.

Speaking to ONE Championship, she said:

“By the way, I’m good at punching people, too.”

Phetjeeja casts doubt on Kana's gas tank

Throughout her run in ONE, Phetjeeja has shown that she has the ability to finish her opponents or push them to their limits and still leave no room for doubt on who won the fight.

Heading into her next fight, the 23-year-old expressed her readiness for a war but is quite unsure if Kana will be up for it.

In the same interview, she said:

"I’m not sure she has the gas for five rounds. Because last year when I watched her fight, she seemed to run out of gas at the end of the second round.”

Indeed, going five rounds will be uncharted territory for Kana, as she has not fought beyond four rounds in her previous fights in other promotions.

Will Kana prove the champion wrong, or will 'The Queen' continue to add to her already impressive resume by adding 'Krusher Queen' to her list of conquests?

