“I’m half black” - Tristan Tate addresses white supremacy allegations after waxing nostalgia about the British Empire

Tristan Tate is a polarizing figure on social media and was recently involved in a back-and-forth in the comments after being accused of being a white supremacist.

Tate initially posted a tweet mentioning that he missed the British Empire and that he noticed everything changed for the worst after it crumbled. A Twitter user, @Candicekrush put him on blast and accused him of being a white supremacist that agrees with what they did to indigenous culture, writing:

"White supremacist spotted!!! Those idiots spreaded diseases and raped and pillaged and stole from indigenous countries, then it harboured pedos like there family members and best friends" [@Candicekrush - Twitter]

'Top G's brother responded and didn't agree with her assessment of his tweet. He mentioned that it would be difficult for him to be considered a white supremacist because of his skin color.

He wrote:

"Sorry to break it to you old lady, but I’m half black."

It remains to be seen how Tristan Tate's followers add their views to his comment. Their expected support might likely be based on the unprecedented advancements that the British Empire brought to underdeveloped regions.

Andrew Tate uses motivational speech to promote upcoming Emergency Meeting

Andrew Tate has gained a massive following on social media with his motivational speeches and opinions on the world, gaining attention from a number of celebrities and even MMA fighters.

'Top G' recently posted a video to his Twitter account, which featured a motivational speech and promoted his upcoming Emergency Meeting scheduled for July 11 on Rumble. In the video, he stressed that he is a resilient person that won't let anything affect how he lives his day-to-day life. The influencer mentioned that he will continue living his life and won't dwell on his problems, saying:

"They thought I would just sit around moping, doing nothing. Not understanding that I am the man that cannot be destroyed, it doesn't matter what you take from me. I'm the kind of guy you can drop in the desert naked by himself and a week later, you're going to see me driving down the high street in a fu**ing Lamborghini."

