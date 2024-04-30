"I’m very happy" - Bogdan Guskov celebrates historic achievement from his $50,000 worth UFC Vegas 91 win

Bogdan Guskov expressed happiness after his recent UFC Vegas 91 win. Guskov defeated No.11-ranked light heavyweight Ryan Spann in the co-main event by a second-round KO. The win over Spann earned him a $50,000 performance bonus and ensured his entry into the top 15 of the division.

While speaking about the prospects of becoming the first fighter from Uzbekistan to be ranked in the UFC, Guskov said during the post-fight press conference:

"If I go to the top 15, I will be the first fighter from Uzbekistan who [goes into the official UFC rankings]. This is history, this is my history. From Uzbekistan, we have two more strong guys and I'm first. I'm very very happy at this moment, you know."

Catch Guskov's comments below (2:03):

Nursultan Ruziboev and Makhmud Muradov are two other Uzbek fighters who have had great performances in the UFC. Speaking further, Guskov said that he has a cordial relationship with both of them:

"Both guys are my very good friends. We always support each other. This is competition and I think it's good."

Bogdan Guskov enters UFC top 15; wants to take time off after the biggest win of his career

Bogdan Guskov's prophecy came true, as according to the updated UFC rankings, he is the No. 12-ranked light heavyweight contender.

While he is aiming to climb his way to the UFC title shot, Guskov feels that he needs to take some time off before resuming his quest. In the post-fight press conference, the Uzbek fighter said:

"Over the [half a year or so], I have fought three times against three [top] fighters. Now I want [to rest and recover a little bit] and afterward I want to get [powered up] and keep walking to the top to go to the title maybe." [3:44]

Bogdan Guskov made his UFC debut with a first-round submission loss against former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir in September 2023. He has since defeated Zac Pauga and Ryan Spann via TKO to bring his UFC career back on track.