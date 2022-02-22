“I'm hoping to see more urgency from both fighters” - Angela Lee to keep a close eye on Zamboanga-Ham rematch

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee has been away from the action for more than two years. Lee has been out of competition after giving birth to her first child not too long ago.

Despite being unable, Lee has kept her eye on the ONE atomweight division, of which she remains queen. One particular rivalry Lee watched unfold was the one between No. 2-ranked atomweight Denice Zamboanga and No. 3-ranked Ham Seo Hee.

Zamboanga and Ham fought to a controversial split decision in September of 2021 at the historic ONE: Empower. Although Ham took home the victory, many fans and experts felt Zamboanga had done enough to earn the judges’ nod.

Now, Zamboanga and Ham are scheduled to face off in a rematch, and Lee is definitely excited. The 25-year-old Singaporean-American superstar talked about the matchup in a recent interview with ONE Championship and said:

“Yeah, I'm glad they're running it back. You know there's a lot of, how would I say, different factors going into a fight, you know, training camp preparation, injuries, things like that. But I don't know, I mean, the first fight, it wasn't too impressive. I think that like, nothing stood out really from either fighter and I think that's, um, you know, the main highlight of it was when Denise got cut. And that was just accidental. But yeah, I'm hoping to see more urgency from both fighters.”

Obviously, the Zamboanga-Ham showdown is a pivotal atomweight match, with world title implications. Assuming Lee can get past her next opponent, there’s no reason why she couldn’t face the winner.

Angela Lee willing to fight the winner of Zamboanga vs. Ham II

Always down for a fight, Angela Lee is looking forward to fighting more frequently in the near future as she continues to build her legacy. Lee says that becoming a mother hasn’t stopped her from looking to reach her goals.

As such, Lee is willing to face the winner of the Zamboanga vs. Ham rematch, if not immediately, then somewhere down the road.

“Yeah, we'll see. I mean, the first fight was close. So I think that both ladies are definitely going to want to, you know, go for the finish this time.”

Angela Lee returns to action against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex in the main event of ONE X, ONE Championship’s historic 10-year anniversary show. The multi-part event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

