  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I'm under no illusion" - Conor McGregor reiterates stance on his MMA comeback at UFC White House 

"I'm under no illusion" - Conor McGregor reiterates stance on his MMA comeback at UFC White House 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 23, 2025 06:18 GMT
Conor McGregor talks UFC White House return. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Conor McGregor talks UFC White House return. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Conor McGregor recently reiterated his desire to make his long-awaited return to action on the UFC White House card. The Irishman picked that over featuring on a BKFC card and named his preferred opponent as well.

Ad

The UFC White House card is scheduled to take place next year as part of the America250 celebrations. While it was initially planned for the Fourth of July next year, logistical issues forced the UFC to reschedule it for June.

Given the size and scope of the event, it's no surprise that McGregor is keen on making his comeback on the South Lawn of the White House. After Ariel Helwani asked him if he'd prefer the UFC White House event over a BKFC main event fight to mark his return, he replied:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm coming back with the White House. I'm having fun with all this, but I'm under no illusion… my comeback for mixed martial arts is paramount... I'd love it to be [Michael] Chandler."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When asked about whether the UFC was willing to pay him $100 million for his efforts, McGregor said:

"Something good is coming, was what they said."
Ad
Ad

Chael Sonnen suggests an opponent for Conor McGregor for potential UFC White House fight

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor should face Tony Ferguson instead of Michael Chandler in his potential comeback fight at UFC White House. The MMA icon also pointed out that it would not affect the UFC's current rankings.

In a YouTube video, Sonnen explained why Ferguson would be an ideal opponent for McGregor's comeback and said:

"It's not going to be a fight that affects the rankings at all, and everybody is eligible. Conor used to be a world champion, so Conor can fight anybody, but Conor is not ranked. Conor is not even licensed. So if we bring him back, we could put him with somebody that isn't ranked, an older name, a name that you know. We can bring somebody in. Tony Ferguson would not be off the table... This doesn't affect anything in the future. This is a one-night-only event."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications