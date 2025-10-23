"I'm under no illusion" - Conor McGregor reiterates stance on his MMA comeback at UFC White House 

Conor McGregor recently reiterated his desire to make his long-awaited return to action on the UFC White House card. The Irishman picked that over featuring on a BKFC card and named his preferred opponent as well.The UFC White House card is scheduled to take place next year as part of the America250 celebrations. While it was initially planned for the Fourth of July next year, logistical issues forced the UFC to reschedule it for June.Given the size and scope of the event, it's no surprise that McGregor is keen on making his comeback on the South Lawn of the White House. After Ariel Helwani asked him if he'd prefer the UFC White House event over a BKFC main event fight to mark his return, he replied:&quot;I'm coming back with the White House. I'm having fun with all this, but I'm under no illusion… my comeback for mixed martial arts is paramount... I'd love it to be [Michael] Chandler.&quot;When asked about whether the UFC was willing to pay him $100 million for his efforts, McGregor said:&quot;Something good is coming, was what they said.&quot;Chael Sonnen suggests an opponent for Conor McGregor for potential UFC White House fightChael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor should face Tony Ferguson instead of Michael Chandler in his potential comeback fight at UFC White House. The MMA icon also pointed out that it would not affect the UFC's current rankings.In a YouTube video, Sonnen explained why Ferguson would be an ideal opponent for McGregor's comeback and said:&quot;It's not going to be a fight that affects the rankings at all, and everybody is eligible. Conor used to be a world champion, so Conor can fight anybody, but Conor is not ranked. Conor is not even licensed. So if we bring him back, we could put him with somebody that isn't ranked, an older name, a name that you know. We can bring somebody in. Tony Ferguson would not be off the table... This doesn't affect anything in the future. This is a one-night-only event.&quot;