“I’m just getting my feet in the water” - BJJ royalty Marcelo Garcia elated for his first competitive match since 2011 

Marcelo Garcia spoke about his "desire to compete" following a thirteen-year layoff. Garcia is considered one of the greatest Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitors of all time.

The Brazilian legend has won five IBJJF world championships, four ADCC world championships, one IBJJF Pan championship, and two CBKK Brazilian nationals.

Garcia retired from BJJ competitions in 2011 after winning that year's IBJJF and ADCC tournaments. The 41-year-old now looks to extend his legacy by ending his retirement to join ONE Championship's submission grappling roster.

Garcia was recently interviewed on 'JitsCast' and had this to say about signing with ONE and returning to compete:

"I feel like since I’ve not been competing since 2011, I still have so much desire to compete. But I know, I feel like I’m just getting my feet in the water."

Marcelo Garcia's ONE Championship debut will occur on Jan. 24 at ONE 170. The Brazilian legend's first promotional appearance is an openweight bout against fellow pioneer Masakazu Imanari, who competed in ONE seven times (3-3 in MMA and 0-1 in submission grappling).

ONE 170 goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event is available via watch.onefc.com

The Jan. 24 event features three world title fights - Tawanchai vs. Superbon 2 (featherweight Muay Thai main event), Nico Carrillo vs. Nabil Anane (interim bantamweight Muay Thai co-main event), and Fabricio Andrade vs. Kwon Won Il 2 (bantamweight MMA featured bout).

Watch Garcia's entire interview on 'JitsCast' below:

Masakazu Imanari looks to spoil Marcelo Garcia's promotional debut

At 48 years old, Masakazu Imanari solidified his legacy in grappling by creating his signature submission, 'The Imanari Roll.' With that said, 'Ashikan Judan' would love to secure his first grappling win under the ONE Championship banner.

Imanari's lone promotional grappling appearance took place in April 2022. The Japanese legend attempted to halt the momentum of American superstar Mikey Musumeci, who won the bout by rear-naked choke.

Many fans will tune into ONE 170 to watch the return of Marcelo Garcia. Meanwhile, Imanari plans to showcase his world-class grappling skills and add another legendary name to his resume.

