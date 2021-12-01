"I’m just like a hungry lion seeking for food inside of the ring" - Qiu Jianliang is on the prowl for a quick knockout against Hiroki Akimoto

‘The Tank’ Qiu Jianliang is ready to make a splash in his ONE Championship debut. The 31-year-old from Bengbu is looking to make quick work of his first opponent inside the Circle.

Qiu Jianliang will face Japan’s Hiroki Akimoto at ONE: Winter Warriors, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, December 3.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Qiu Jianliang detailed his mindset heading into this next matchup.

“[I want to] knock him out as soon as possible. The fight is going to be great because I’m honestly hungry and I’ve been training and waiting for two years. I’m at my best state now. I’m just like a hungry lion seeking for food inside of the ring, for more victories... This is the first fight that I’ve been resting for two years, and I’m at my best now, so let’s see.”

Qiu Jianliang wants to make a statement in his first appearance in the Circle

Qiu Jianliang is currently ranked as the second-best super featherweight kickboxer in the world by Combat Press and is looking to make a real impact in ONE Super Series.

The highly decorated Chinese striking superstar is gunning to finish Akimoto early and then go after Capitan Petchyindee Academy’s ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Needless to say, Qiu Jianliang is hell-bent on becoming China’s first-ever male ONE world champion. Victories over the best fighters in the world will only further establish his status as one of the finest kickboxers on the planet.

On why he deserves an immediate shot at gold with a win over Akimoto, Qiu Jianliang told ONE Championship:

“I am more focused on myself instead of focusing on my opponents because if you focus on your opponents more, your opponents can always surprise you. If you focus on yourself, you’re going to be unbeatable. That’s my take on it.

“It will be a great fight if I face Capitan, which is the belt holder in the bantamweight division in ONE. I feel that, of course, I deserve it and I will show you guys why I say I deserve it.”

Qiu Jianliang is supremely confident in his own abilities inside the Circle. Because of that, he is not bothered by what weaponry his rivals own within their arsenal.

Jianliang, who is widely regarded as the ‘leader of Chinese kickboxing’, will no doubt be eager to improve his 51-7 slate against his younger Japanese competitor.

Qiu Jianliang seems ready for his debut and a knockout against Akimoto will most certainly get him a ranked spot, if not a shot at the ONE world title.

