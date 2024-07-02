“I’m just really happy” - Petchtanong says global stage return meant a lot more than his win over Alaverdi Ramazanov

Petchtanong Petchfergus was happy to walk away with a win at ONE Friday Fights 68 — but more importantly, he was thrilled to do it on martial arts' biggest stage.

Stepping inside the Circle for the first time in nearly two years, the former WMC and WBC Muay Thai world champion delivered a sensational showing against the always-dangerous Russian standout Alaverdi Ramazanov inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The bout came to an end at the 1:59 mark of round two when Ramazanov appeared to injure his foot and was no longer able to continue, scoring Petchtanong his third-straight win under the ONE Championship banner.

"I'm happy with my performance, but moreover, I just really want to stress to everyone the fact that I'm back in the ring today. I'm just really happy," he said during the ONE Friday Fights 68 post-fight press conference.

It was the 359th career win for the 38-year-old superstar and his first finish in ONE Championship.

Petchtanong wants to throw hands with Wei Rui after successful showing against Ramazanov

Backed by a solid win streak and another noteworthy performance inside the Circle, Petchtanong is ready for another step up in completion.

Asked who he'd like to face next, the Thai fan favorite called for a clash with Chinese sensation and No.1-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender in ONE Championship Wei Rui.

"Maybe Wei Rui because he is the number one [fighter] in China, and he seems to be a really good fighter. And I am very interested in fighting the best of the best fighters. I just want to let other people know that I'm also a bit older than other people in my career. I'm doing my best. I still can perform."

'Demon Blade' made his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3, scoring a unanimous decision victory over former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto.

The win immediately thrust Wei into the No. 1 spot in the divisional rankings, making him the man to beat if you want to earn a shot at reigning bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty.

After his big win over Alaverdi Ramazanov, is Petchtanong vs. Wei Rui the fight to make?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the ONE Friday Fights 68 replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

