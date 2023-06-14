"I’m kind of used to confrontation" - Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh discusses working security in a nightclub

Biaggio Ali Walsh recently spoke about being an MMA fighter while working a security gig at a nightclub in Las Vegas. The 24-year-old is the grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali and is currently signed to the Professional Fighters League (PFL). He has a record of 3-1 in the cage.

While Ali Walsh is committed to nurturing his MMA career, he takes his security job three days a week seriously. The police department once awarded him a certificate of appreciation for stopping a potential assault on a woman.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Biaggio Ali Walsh opened up about his experiences as a nightclub bouncer and claimed that he can handle a rowdy bunch since he's no stranger to physical confrontations. He stated:

"Oh, they get rowdy. For sure. We have some guys that we have to shove out of the booth, but I don’t mind it, I’m a fighter, I’m kind of used to confrontation. But it’s cool, it’s fun, I enjoy it and they pay me well. My supervisor used to be a fighter as well so he really understands my training schedule and how important it is to me." (h/t thesun.co.uk)

Biaggio Ali Walsh currently trains at the famous Xtreme Couture Gym and the lightweight amateur fighter will be facing Travell Miller next on June 16 in the PFL.

Biaggio Ali Walsh on the pressure of being the legendary Muhammad Ali's grandson

Muhammad Ali is considered by many to be the greatest pugilist to ever grace the boxing ring and 'The Greatest' had a professional record of 56-5. Ali wasn't just known as an athlete but was also one of the most influential activists in America.

Needless to say, Biaggio Ali Walsh has a lot of pressure on him considering he's Muhammad Ali's grandson. With combat sports fans heaping pressure on the 24-year-old, Ali Walsh once claimed that he wishes to forge his own path in MMA and is used to dealing with the pressure.

In an interview with TMZ before his PFL debut, Biaggio Ali Walsh was asked about managing expectations and public pressure, to which he replied:

"I definitely have pressure... I'm also doing MMA which is also a completely different sport from boxing... At the end of the day I'm just like any other fighter who's fighting to create their own name, create their own legacy... I definitely do have that pressure, but I feel like I'm dealing with it pretty well."

Ali Walsh made his PFL debut against Tom Graesser in November last year and secured an impressive first-round knockout win to announce his arrival.

Poll : 0 votes