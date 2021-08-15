"I'm not looking to emulate that" - Nico Ali Walsh says he's not trying to recreate Muhammad Ali's style of boxing

Nico Ali Walsh wants to write his own legacy in the world of combat sports instead of trying to emulate his legendary grandfather Muhammad Ali's path to glory. Walsh's recent pro-boxing debut brought back memories of his grandfather's glorious performances inside the ring.

Walsh is light on his feet and has great movement, similar to Muhammad Ali. Although he admits that his style is based on movement just like his grandfather's, Walsh insists he isn't trying to emulate Muhammad Ali's style of boxing in any manner.

Walsh pointed out that Muhammad Ali used to keep his hands low during fights, leaving himself susceptible to punches in the face. Although Muhammad Ali managed to get away with it, Walsh doesn't want to do the same.

In a recent interaction with Fight Hype.com, Nico Ali Walsh stated the following:

"Definitely, that's my style. I love moving on my toes and Sugar Hill, my trainer now, is teaching me exactly that. You know if you watch Tyson Fury's last few fights you can see what Sugar's been teaching him and that's what he's been teaching me now," said Nico Ali Walsh.

"Just moving, moving, moving, moving, and my grandfather loved that so, staying on balance, he was, my grandfather was able to do stuff like putting his hands down and moving backwards and punching. That kind of thing I'm not looking to emulate because you're not supposed to be doing that stuff. He got away with it but I won't be trying that stuff."

Nico Ali Walsh is delighted to have worked with Bob Arum

Nico Ali Walsh made a smashing pro-boxing debut in Oklahoma on Saturday night by stopping Jordan Weeks inside one round. The fight was promoted by Bob Arum who also promoted some of Muhammad Ali's biggest fights in the past.

Walsh said being able to work with the man who promoted his grandfather's fights is straight out of a Hollywood movie.

"He promoted my grandfather and now me. It's ridiculous. Something that should be in a Hollywood movie," said Nico Ali Walsh.

