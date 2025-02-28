  • home icon
  • “I’m never gonna be down” - Adriano Moraes looks back on the ups and downs of his storied MMA career

“I’m never gonna be down” - Adriano Moraes looks back on the ups and downs of his storied MMA career

By Mike Murillo
Modified Feb 28, 2025 14:24 GMT
Adriano Moraes makes it a point to bounce back after every setback. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Adriano Moraes makes it a point to bounce back after every setback. -- Photo by ONE Championship

Former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes has had his share of ups and down in ONE Championship. He, however, said he makes it a point not to dwell too much on setbacks and instead make his way back up.

He shared this in a recent interview with The Fight Bananas Show, which dropped on YouTube on Friday, in line with his scheduled return to action next month.

Moraes said:

"You know, I can lose the belt, I can get that back. I can lose the fight. But then I’m never gonna be down. I’m always gonna stand up. I’m always gonna try again."
Watch the interview below:

youtube-cover
Adriano Moraes will be featured at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He will make another go at the currently vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title against fellow contender Yuya Wakamatsu.

Entering the title contest, 'Mikinho' scored a second-round submission win over Filipino fighter Danny Kingad in November last year.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Adriano Moraes says he knows what he has to do at ONE 172

Adriano Moraes said that he is prepared for his upcoming title fight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang and knows what he has to do. He is banking on his extensive experience in competing in high-level matches to take on the challenge to be presented by Yuya Wakamatsu.

He touched on this in the aforementioned interview, pointing out that he has his approach to his scheduled match all charted out.

Moraes said:

"I’m gonna land there just three days before the fight week begins. Yes, I’m doing that. I’ve been doing this throughout my whole career. I’ve been in ONE Championship for 13 years, so I know what I have to do."
ONE 172 will be Moraes' 17th outing in ONE Championship and he is looking to notch his 12th victory in the promotion.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
