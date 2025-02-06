“I’m next in line” - Filipino star Lito Adiwang says he deserves a shot at strawweight MMA gold if he beats Keito Yamakita

Lito Adiwang may have an impending match in a couple of days, but he's already looking at the prospect of hunting for gold for his next one. The Filipino spitfire is on course for a strawweight MMA duel against Keito Yamakita this Friday, U.S. primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with Nick Atkin for the Bangkok Post, Adiwang said he believes a win over Yamakita could give him a shot at the ONE strawweight MMA world title. He said:

"Yes, I do believe that I’m next in line if I get the win because checking the top-five, yeah, I’m the guy who’s gonna be there next"

Adiwang, however, would have to wait for the world title unification match against interim world champion Jarred Brooks and strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena.

Yamakita is the number four contender in the strawweight MMA division, and a win over the Japanese sensation would have massive implications for Adiwang's stock in the promotion.

Despite battling injuries in the past couple of years, Adiwang has been on a strong run of form with three straight wins Adrian Mattheis, Jeremy Miado and Danial Williams. Yamakita, meanwhile, isn't far off with two straight wins in 2024.

'Pocket Monk' scored a submission win over Miado at ONE 166: Qatar and got the nod in a close split decision thriller over former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Yosuke Saruta at ONE Fight Night 24.

Lito Adiwang says he's fully healed up after suffering injuries ahead of ONE Fight Night 28

Lito Adiwang knew just how perilous his job can be. In an interview with ONE Championship, the 31-year-old revealed that he suffered a couple of injuries following his electrifying win over Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19.

Adiwang said:

"I really did my best after my last fight to be in shape and in camp. But I think I overdid it and suffered an injury. So, I needed to heal up and I got the go signal to fight again, but I got another injury. Now, I'm a hundred percent ready."

