"I’m offended you thought I support Biden" - Nina-Marie Daniele responds to Paulo Costa's question about her political affiliations

Paulo Costa and content creator Nina-Marie Daniele got into a back-and-forth on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

While it didn't result in any sort of animosity between the UFC fighter and the influencer, Costa took a jab at Daniele, as he replied to a post from the latter, which featured her in a picture alongside Dana White and former U.S President, Donald Trump.

She posted the picture alongside the caption:

"Three people who are not afraid of the internet Costa was taken aback by Daniele's apparent support for Trump, and wrote: "nina I thought you were Biden supporter lol . I don’t know why maybe cause u used to have purple hair" Daniele clarified that she previously had red hair, and that it signified her being a "republican." Check out the interaction here: Expand Tweet Aside from clarifying the reason for her red hair, Nina-Marie Daniele took note of 'Borrachinha's' reply, and came up with a witty response. She wrote: "I’m offended you thought I support Biden, Paulo! LOL. And to clarify, I had red hair not purple hair, Mtfk" Expand Tweet Nina-Marie Daniele shares intense clip of staredown between Prochazka and Pereira from UFC 295 In the UFC 295 main event, Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka went to war for the vacant UFC light heavyweight strap. Prior to the fight, the two engaged in a long staredown, with both men keeping their eyes locked on each other from opposite sides of the octagon. The staredown was the definition of intensity. It could go down as one of the most iconic moments in MMA history, particularly considering the significance of not just the bout, but the status Madison Square Garden holds in the history of combat sports. Nina-Marie Daniele took to X to share a clip she had filmed, as she was cageside, of 'Poatan' staring down Prochazka, and took the opportunity to congratulate Pereira, who came out the victor. She did so alongside the caption: "Alex Pereira was locked in from start to finish. Filmed this last night at UFC 295 @AlexPereiraUFC congratulations Double Champ! #ufc #ufc296" Expand Tweet

