“I’m the OG over here” - Battle-tested veteran Adriano Moraes grateful for ONE fans’ undying support over the years

After more than 15 years in the fight game, Adriano Moraes is thrilled to still have the love and support of fans around the world.

A year and a half removed from his critically acclaimed trilogy bout against Demetrious Johnson at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, 'Mikinho' returned to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for a high-stakes showdown with perennial contender Danny Kingad at ONE 169.

Kingad entered the bout determined to avenge a 2017 loss against Moraes. However, 'Mikinho' had other plans.

Moraes landed a slick guillotine submission victory in the second round, going two-up on 'The King' and further establishing himself as the flyweight MMA division's top-ranked contender.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post following the win, Moraes expressed his gratitude for fight fans who have stuck by his side through the years.

"So I want to thank everybody for coming up," Moraes said. "For the fans and everyone who still support me in this journey. It’s almost 14 years in ONE Championship, I’m the OG over here. Thank you very much for your support. I’m looking forward to get back soon."

Adriano Moraes expects big things for himself and ONE Championship in 2025

Back in the win column, Adriano Moraes is excited for the future.

Not just about his continued evolution in the fight game and what comes next, but for all the competitors who have continued to climb their respective ladders, and ONE Championship for striving to be the biggest name in combat sports around the globe.

"I'm so happy. A lot of fighters have their fights coming up," Moraes added. "In 2025, I think MMA is going to come hard in ONE Championship and I'm happy. I'm just praying to God every single day for this company to go forward and get bigger and bigger. I'm so happy that it's happening."

What's next for 'Mikinho' remains to be seen, but with the ONE flyweight MMA world title left vacant following Demetrious Johnson's emotional retirement from the sport in September, there's a good chance we could see Moraes go for his ninth run with the belt before long.

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

