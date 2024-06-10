"I'm not playing soccer every day" - Rodtang debunks claims that he spends more time playing football than training Muay Thai

Undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has often shared that football was his first love.

As such, it's not surprising to see 'The Iron Man' spend a lot of time on the pitch during his spare time.

However, as far as Rodtang's naysayers are concerned, his passion for the sport is supposedly conflicting with his day job and specifically, with his daily training.

Shortly after his masterful three-round kickboxing victory over Denis Puric at ONE 167 last weekend, the Thai megastar addressed the issue, saying:

"I don't know what you guys are thinking about this, but I'm not playing soccer every day. Every time I go play soccer or football, people like to make content. People are posting all about it."

Trending

Moreover, Rodtang made it clear that he has his priorities straight and often refrains from his favorite hobby whenever he enters a training camp. He added:

"This is the truth. Every time I would go and play, I would train Muay Thai before. When I know I have a fight incoming, I take a break from all of it. For this one, the camp I took was more than one month and a half. I want everyone to know that [non-professionals] cannot play football for a living every day."

Watch Rodtang's full interview from the ONE 167 post-event presser:

Rodtang admits pressure nearly got to him in ONE 167 return

After outlasting the gutsy Puric in a highly entertaining and competitive duel, Rodtang understandably struggled to fight the tears during his in-Circle interview with Mitch Chilson.

The 26-year-old striker finally let out a huge sigh of relief, after overcoming the mental hurdles of returning from a long lay-off, along with missing weight for his fight with 'The Bosnian Menace.'

An emotional Rodtang reflected on the situation, saying:

"A lot people have been saying a lot of harsh things to me. And to be back here, I was under a lot of pressure. And to be fighting and to get this victory, thank you for all."

The replay of ONE 167 is available free on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.