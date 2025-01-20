"I'm prepared to put on a great show" - Jordan Estupinan fired up to kickoff debut in style vs Freddie Haggerty at ONE 170

ONE Championship debutant Jordan Estupinan will appear in his fight on the global stage against Freddie Haggerty on Jan. 24 as part of the stacked ONE 170 card, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before showcasing his talents inside the ring, Estupinan spoke to the world's largest martial arts organization for an interview, sharing his thoughts about his inaugural campaign under the banner.

The Colombian striking menace expressed his excitement by saying:

"I feel happy. I loved that ONE matches me up against Freddie. I'm prepared to put on a great show, and I will get the victory."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Estupinan aims to replicate the success of his twin brother, Johan, who has been putting up incredible performances and taking home $50,000 bonuses from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

'Panda Kick' holds a perfect record of 4-0 under the promotion, and almost all of his victories are by way of TKO/KO, which is equivalent to a 75 percent finish rate.

Jordan Estupinan grateful to represent Colombia with twin brother at ONE 170

This upcoming card will be extra special for Estupinan because he and his twin brother, who faces Johan Ghazali, will be competing on the same card with him to represent their beloved country of Colombia.

The 22-year-old athlete is not taking anything of these for granted and is thankful for this fantastic opportunity given to them, as he stated in the same interview with ONE:

"It's a great honor to be representing my country on the biggest stage in the world for martial arts. Especially to be doing so with my brother on such a big card. It's a dream come true. Thank you to ONE for recognizing our talents."

Both twin brothers are locked in for a flyweight Muay Thai assignment on the show.

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The exciting event will take place on Friday, January 24, inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.