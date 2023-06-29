"I'm pretty frickin' happy" - OF star Paige VanZant sounds done with UFC days for good

It seems like Paige VanZant has found success in her ventures away from fighting. The former UFC strawweight and flyweight contender regularly posts on the fan subscription-based website OnlyF*ns, along with her husband Austin Vanderford who is also an MMA fighter.

'12 Gauge' recently took part in an 'Ask Me Anything' on her Instagram, where a fan asked her if she missed fighting in the UFC. VanZant expressed that she's quite happy where she is in life currently, indicating that her days fighting in MMA are behind her.

Paige VanZant said:

"No, I actually [don't miss fighting in the UFC]. I'm pretty frickin' happy with my life, and my choices."

Paige VanZant last fought in BKFC against former UFC opponent Rachael Ostovich in July 2021, where she lost via unanimous decision. VanZant has a UFC record of 5-4 and an overall MMA record of 8-5. She had two bareknuckle-boxing bouts and lost both.

Paige VanZant's UFC run

When she burst onto the scene, many were expecting Paige VanZant to replicate what Ronda Rousey did in the octagon. She was regularly touted as the next breakout phenomenon in the promotion, owing to her good looks and well-rounded fighting style.

'12 Gauge' entered the UFC with a 3-1 record in 2014. Her promotional debut was at UFC Fight Night 57 against Kailin Curran, whom she finished via TKO in the third round. Just three fights into her UFC career, VanZant had a knockout, a submission and a decision win.

Adversity came when she ran into former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, who beat her via a fifth-round rear-naked choke submission at UFC Fight Night 80. Following her loss to 'Thug', VanZant took some time away from the sport to appear on 'Dancing with the Stars' season 22.

Following her stint on the reality-TV show, VanZant bounced back from her loss with a career-defining victory against Bec Rawlings. In the second round of their bout at UFC on FOX 21, she finished the Australian fighter via a picture-perfect switch-kick and punches.

Watch VanZant vs. Rawlings below:

Following her win over Rawlings, VanZant went on a less than stellar run, losing to Michelle Waterson-Gomez, then racking up a 1-2 record at flyweight. Her only victory at flyweight came against TUF 26 alum, Rachael Ostovich, at UFC Fight Night 143.

