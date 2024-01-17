Former ONE atomweight MMA queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee believes her propensity for making quick decisions has guided her both in and out of the circle.

Announcing her retirement from mixed martial arts in September last year, Lee laid down both her gloves and her ONE world title in an emotional scene at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Though her career has been cut short, she will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in the history of the sport.

Today, Lee pours her heart and soul into Fightstory, a non-profit mental health organization dedicated to the memory of her late sister, Victoria Lee, and to all those fighting a battle with mental health.

Though she did not take her resolution to retire lightly, Lee admits that her quick decision-making is a personality trait that has guided her throughout her career and in everyday life:

“I think I guess so because when you're constantly like, in a jiu-jitsu match or a fight, you're constantly needing to make those decisions, important decisions, you know, in an instant. I never thought of it that way but yeah, I just thought of it right now, yeah,” Lee said on the Keep It Aloha podcast.

See the full episode below:

Angela Lee says her husband is much more methodical in his decision making

Winning her first nine fights under the ONE Championship banner, Angela Lee was the first and only atomweight world champion the promotion had ever known up until the moment she announced her retirement.

During her incredible run, she bested some of the biggest names in MMA, including Mei Yamaguchi, Xiong Jing Nan, and three-sport titleholder Stamp Fairtex:

“I'm a quick decision maker, while my husband's the opposite,” Lee added. “So it makes sense maybe not for him, but yeah, it's just I think it's a combination of both. I mean personality also affects the kind of fighter you are right? So if you’re more methodical to it and, you know, yeah we can get into all the different styles.”

Lee ends her career with a solid 11-3 record, with all three of her losses coming at strawweight. She never lost while competing as an atomweight. She also boasts an incredible 82 percent finish rate, with nine of her 11 wins coming by way of submission.

If you’d like to learn more about Angela Lee’s non-profit, Fightstory, you can visit the organization’s official Instagram.