  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I’m ready to pass on my knowledge” - Soon-to-be-dad Rodtang says he’ll gladly share passion for fighting with his son 

“I’m ready to pass on my knowledge” - Soon-to-be-dad Rodtang says he’ll gladly share passion for fighting with his son 

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Mar 13, 2025 04:05 GMT
Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the Circle
Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the Circle

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is gearing up for a massive superfight as the headliner of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang in Japan, but there's another major title he's preparing for outside the Circle - dad.

Ad

The Thai striking legend recently shared that he's expecting his first child, and while his fists are still doing the talking inside the ring, his mind is already on fatherhood.

He told ONE Championship:

"I'm over the moon, and it's up to [my son] what he likes. He doesn't need to like boxing. Whatever he likes. But if he likes boxing, I'm ready to pass on my knowledge."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

And while he's ready to teach the tricks of the trade, he's also bracing for the low blows that come from being a new dad - the one that don't come from opponent, but from surprise baby kicks during diaper duty.

Ad

"This victory will be for my family" - Rodtang says beating Takery will be redemption for all the hardships he endured

The pressure is not just about gold anymore. For Rodtang, his upcoming ONE 172 appearance carries a personal weight - a chance to move forward from a painful chapter.

"If I happen to win this time, this victory will be for my family," he said. "When I missed weight and got my belt taken away, of course, the first reaction was I creid. All of the emotions, once it happened, I couldn't go back to fix anything."
Ad

Now, with his head clear and his heart full, Rodtang is heading into Saitama to fight not just for a win but for his family.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place March 23 in the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Tickets are available here. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action via watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी