"Wasn't going to make anymore money fighting you" - Ex-UFC fighter slams Jake Paul over hypocritical take on Canelo Alvarez signing with Riyadh Season

Former UFC lightweight contender Josh Thomson reacted to Jake Paul's hypocritical take on Canelo Alvarez signing with Riyadh Season. Paul and Alvarez were in talks to fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend in May and the contract was signed between both parties according to Paul.

However, Alvarez ditched the mega money fight with Paul and signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh's Riyadh Season. The bout between Alvarez and Paul was touted as a tune-up fight for the Mexican who is scheduled to fight Terrance Crawford on Sept. 13.

Speaking on his podcast Weighing In about the matter, former UFC fighter Thomson asserted that Alvarez would make much more money after signing with the Saudis than he would have fighting Paul. He said:

“He's all butt hurt now and pissed off. He's like oh he went and took the money and didn't want to fight me and wait aren't you the guy basically saying like a fighter should get paid the most money. He wasn't going to make any more money fighting you buddy, he went got more money from the other guy [Turki Alalshikh], who has really really deep pockets.”

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (1:10:35):

Canelo Alvarez speaks about the falling through of the Jake Paul fight

The undisputed super middleweight champion disclosed his thoughts on his potential bout with Jake Paul falling through. 'The Problem Child', who last stepped into the boxing ring against 58-year-old Mike Tyson is now looking elsewhere for an opponent.

Here's what Alvarez said about Paul:

"Hey guys, don't pay attention to anything from this f**king YouTuber. I just fight real fighters. No f**king around with Canelo. Come on, let's go."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below:

