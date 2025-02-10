  • home icon
  • MMA
  • "Wasn't going to make anymore money fighting you" - Ex-UFC fighter slams Jake Paul over hypocritical take on Canelo Alvarez signing with Riyadh Season

"Wasn't going to make anymore money fighting you" - Ex-UFC fighter slams Jake Paul over hypocritical take on Canelo Alvarez signing with Riyadh Season

By Dabeer Shah
Modified Feb 10, 2025 16:58 GMT
Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez were scheduled to fight in May [Image Courtesy: @jakepaul and @canelo on Instagram]
Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez were scheduled to fight in May [Image Courtesy: @jakepaul and @canelo on Instagram]

Former UFC lightweight contender Josh Thomson reacted to Jake Paul's hypocritical take on Canelo Alvarez signing with Riyadh Season. Paul and Alvarez were in talks to fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend in May and the contract was signed between both parties according to Paul.

However, Alvarez ditched the mega money fight with Paul and signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh's Riyadh Season. The bout between Alvarez and Paul was touted as a tune-up fight for the Mexican who is scheduled to fight Terrance Crawford on Sept. 13.

Speaking on his podcast Weighing In about the matter, former UFC fighter Thomson asserted that Alvarez would make much more money after signing with the Saudis than he would have fighting Paul. He said:

also-read-trending Trending
“He's all butt hurt now and pissed off. He's like oh he went and took the money and didn't want to fight me and wait aren't you the guy basically saying like a fighter should get paid the most money. He wasn't going to make any more money fighting you buddy, he went got more money from the other guy [Turki Alalshikh], who has really really deep pockets.”

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (1:10:35):

youtube-cover

Canelo Alvarez speaks about the falling through of the Jake Paul fight

The undisputed super middleweight champion disclosed his thoughts on his potential bout with Jake Paul falling through. 'The Problem Child', who last stepped into the boxing ring against 58-year-old Mike Tyson is now looking elsewhere for an opponent.

Here's what Alvarez said about Paul:

"Hey guys, don't pay attention to anything from this f**king YouTuber. I just fight real fighters. No f**king around with Canelo. Come on, let's go."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी