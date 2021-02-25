'I'm not really attached to my ego' - Dominick Cruz doesn't care about fighting in the UFC 259 prelims

Dominick Cruz is comfortable with fighting in the prelims of UFC 259. The former UFC bantamweight champion believes he will have the most eyes on him, as the preliminary main event gets a lot of attention.

At UFC 259, Dominick Cruz will be making his return to the octagon against Casey Kenney. At UFC 178 in 2014, Cruz also competed in the prelims of the pay-per-view when he fought Takeya Mizugaki. Hence, this definitely won't be the first time in his career that Cruz will be fighting in the prelims.

During a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Dominick Cruz stated that the prelims main event is probably the most-seen position on the entire card. Cruz also added that being in the preliminary card is not an ego issue for him at this point.

“That’s probably the most seen position on the entire fight card. I’ll have the most eyes on me. Like I said, I’ve had a pretty decent layoff, so let’s get me in front of a lot of eyes is what I’m thinking. At the same time, being on the prelims, that’s an ego thing. I’m not really attached to my ego at this point. I know what I am. I know the things that I’ve accomplished. It doesn’t affect me to be seen more, and I will. I’ll be seen more."

Dominick Cruz added that he is excited to be fighting in the last fight of the prelims. The former UFC bantamweight champion went on to add that more people will be tuning in for his fight, as it is right before the main card.

“More people tune into that then they will the main card. I’m right before the main card so everybody is watching that one because it’s the end of the prelims. It’s kind of like the lead-off hitter of a baseball team. That’s usually the fight that people wanna see almost every time they put these fights together. I’m excited to be in that position.”

Dominick Cruz will be fighting Casey Kenney at UFC 259

Dominick Cruz will be returning to the octagon for the first time since his loss to Henry Cejudo. The former will be crossing paths with Casey Kenney in his return fight in what should be a fun watch for from the stacked UFC 259 card.