"I'm sad for him" - Andre Lima sympathizes with Igor Severino after fellow Brazilian cut from promotion in wake of biting DQ loss at UFC Vegas 89

In an unusual turn of events at UFC Vegas 89, 20-year-old Igor Severino's UFC debut took a bizarre turn when he bit opponent Andre Lima during their fight. The incident, which led to Lima's visible distress and Severino's subsequent disqualification, resulted in Severino's release from the UFC roster by promotional CEO Dana White.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Lima expressed genuine sympathy for Severino, citing their shared struggles and aspirations in the competitive world of MMA.

In a recent interview, Lima stated:

“I feel so sorry to be honest. I’m sad for him. He came from the same [journey as me]. He struggled a lot, he has a family, he has a bright future.”

Despite the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the fight, Lima found some silver lining. Not only did he secure his first victory in the UFC, maintaining an undefeated professional MMA record, but he also received a substantial bonus.

Dana White also announced a $25,000 bonus doubled to $50,000 after the fighter got his bite mark tattooed.

Andre Lima's bite mark tattoo raises infection concerns from senior MMA surgeon

To commemorate his unusual win at UFC Vegas 89, Andre Lima took things a step further by getting a tattoo of the bite mark. However, this decision has MMA surgeon Dr. David Abbasi expressing concern about potential health risks.

Appearing in a video on his social media handle, Dr. Abbasi wrote:

"Although this sounds cool in principal, it actually could be a major problem because human bites can have a high risk of infection. You get a staph infection, strep infection, eilenella... there's like hundreds of millions of bacteria in a human mouth. Look at this [tattoo], directly into the bite mark itself. Hopefully this guy doesn't end up getting an infection. "

