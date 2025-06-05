“I'm not scared of someone taller than me” - Freddie Haggerty would love to trade fists with surging Aliff

When people see two fighters square up with a big height gap, they tend to make assumptions on who’s got the reach, who’ll dominate the exchanges, and who walks out with the win. But that logic doesn’t always hold. And if you ask Freddie Haggerty, it’s never mattered much at all.

At just 5-foot-6, the English knockout artist is used to being the smaller man in the gym. That’s been the case since his early days training under his father at Team Underground in London, and it’s still the case now, even after scoring three emphatic knockouts on ONE Friday Fights.

So when asked about the possibility of facing 5-foot-9 strawweight phenom Aliff Sor Dechapan, Haggerty was unfazed.

"Yeah, man, like I said, I'll fight anyone, anywhere," he told South China Morning Post. "If ONE wants me to fight him, I'll fight him. So if destiny happens that we need to fight, we will fight."

"I'm not scared of someone taller than me. All I do is spar with taller boys anyway. I'm always the littlest, so I feel like I work better against taller people. So that's the fight that needs to happen. It needs to happen."

Watch the full interview below:

“I don't fear no one that bleeds” - Freddie Haggerty slams ‘delusional’ Johan Ghazali for claiming he’s afraid of him

It’s not just Aliff on Freddie Haggerty’s radar. The young Brit has also fired back at Johan Ghazali, who recently floated the idea that Haggerty might be avoiding a matchup with him.

"His theory is delusional, and that is the truth," Haggerty said. "If ONE comes to me, said if I wanted to fight Johan, I would say, yes, like there was no tomorrow."

And just to make sure his point landed, he followed it up with a bold declaration:

"I done a post because I see it myself. I see it, and I said, I don't fear no one that bleeds the same as I do. And that's God's honest truth."

