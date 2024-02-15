"I'm sick of this Taylor Swift nonsense" - Ex-UFC champ hilariously explains why he was rooting for the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl

UFC legend Michael Bisping was rooting against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl due to their affiliation with Taylor Swift.

In mid-2023, legendary American signer Tayor Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce. As a result, the Chiefs and the National Football League acquired a new market of fans from Swift’s popularity, leading to her being consistently shown on NFL broadcasts.

Throughout the 2023-2024 season, football fans became tired of seeing Swift shown at the games, giving them a reason to cheer against the Chiefs. Despite the backlash, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City team to a Super Bowl win on Feb. 11, their third in five years.

During an episode of the BELIEVE YOU ME Podcast, UFC legend Bisping had this to say about the Super Bowl result:

“I did want the San Francisco 49ers to win simply because I’m sick of this Taylor Swift nonsense. That was it. Of course, San Francisco is in California, so I guess I’m an imported Californian. So, I’m like, yeah, f*ck the Kansas City Chiefs and f*ck Taylor Swift.”

Watch Bisping's comments starting at 1:45 below:

UFC legend Michael Bisping believes Khamzat Chimaev should have to stay active to receive a title shot

There have been rumors of Khamzat Chimaev receiving a UFC title shot at welterweight or middleweight in the next few months. Although Chimaev is a massive superstar, he’s only won one fight since the beginning of 2023, a majority decision against Kamaru Usman at 185 pounds.

During a video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping had this to say about Chimaev potentially getting a title shot without another win:

“So, all Khamzat’s gotta do is stay on the sidelines and wait his turn. That sounds disrespectful, I’m a massive fan of Khamzat, I’m not being disrespectful. Maybe fight someone else in the meantime, maybe get another win at middleweight, or maybe just wait for the situation to unfold.”

Bisping continued:

“But you can’t just wait on the sidelines for the title fight because it’s ever-evolving, it’s always moving along... It was promised but you couldn’t go to Canada and fight because you injured your hand and that wasn’t his fault so I understand the frustration But it’s a cruel world that we live in."

Chimaev made his UFC debut in July 2020 with a professional MMA record of 6-0. Since then, he’s established a 7-0 promotional record and become a superstar, but injuries and illnesses have plagued his career over the past two years. Only time will tell what’s next for Chimaev.

Watch Bisping's comments starting at 5:00 below: