"I'm not stopping till you pay" - John Fury sends ominous warning to KSI regarding the money he is owed

KSI and John Fury made a wager, prior to the Youtuber's boxing match against Fury's son, Tommy. Fury backed his son in the bout while KSI naturally wagered on himself to win, and the agreed upon reward for the winner was 200,000 GBP.

In their bout, which went down on October 14th in Manchester, England, KSI lost via unanimous decision, even after Tommy Fury had a point deducted in the early stages of the fight.

Now, John Fury is looking to ensure KSI comes through on the bet and makes the payment. He released a video on his Instagram in which he said:

"Mr.KSI, we're back in the U.K. Just a quick reminder of the outstanding bill you owe me. I'm gonna keep making videos mate till you pay. You called bet on, not me. You wanna be known as something. Start with being a proper man and an honorable man. Pay your money, because I'm not stopping till you pay."

Check out John Fury's callout below:

This was the second video Fury had made calling out KSI, however the first video included some threats from Fury:

"He lost he's got to man up and pay, because I will not let this go. I will not let this go, I will hound him to death. I'll hound him to death. There you go mate. Pay up. You was the one to bet in the first place. Be a man. You were a sore loser when you got picked on the night. But you're gonna pay this money or I'll never leave you alone. I will ruin your career. I'm on you like a dog on a rabbit, so don't worry about that."

KSI reacts to the Francis Ngannou-Tyson Fury fight

The Ngannou-Fury bout had fight fans around the world captivated, and it was no different when it came to KSI and Logan Paul. The two were watching the fight together, and KSI even took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the fight.

First, he posted a video of himself along with Paul, presumably watching Ngannou knock Fury down. He did so with the caption:

"NGANNOU IS THE GOAT"

Then, he followed it up by saying:

"Congrats Ngannou, you’re the people’s champ"

