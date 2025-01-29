"I'm strong as hell at heavyweight" - Claressa Shields reveals sparring male boxers while training for upcoming Danielle Perkins fight 

Claressa Shields is gearing up for her first fight of 2025. The American takes on countrywoman Danielle Perkins, with the victor becoming the first-ever female undisputed world heavyweight champion, claiming the IBF, WBC, and WBO titles.

The fight will take place at the Dort Financial Center, a meaningful location for Shields, who proudly represents her hometown. As she fine-tunes her preparations, the two-weight undisputed champion has emphasized her strength in the division.

Appearing in a recent clip posted by DAZN Boxing, she said:

"I'm strong as hell at heavyweight. I know that from how I participate, from the guys I am sparring with, their reactions from when we get tied up in our sparring... You know pushing them back and I got pretty big shoulders and pretty big backing . You know, I am actually super strong at heavyweight."

Check out Claressa Shields' comments below:

Claressa Shields talks about her plans to keep dominating women's boxing

Claressa Shields recently shared her thoughts on her unmatched success in women’s boxing and her continued drive to dominate the sport. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and 15-time world champion reaffirmed that she is not done yet, expressing her desire to keep competing for many more years.

In a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Shields discussed her journey to becoming a pioneering force in female athletics, highlighting her role in advocating for equal pay for women athletes. Reflecting on her career, she said:

"I knew that I would be the greatest woman boxer in history. I knew that no girl could beat me. But I didn't know the recognition, the respect, the money, the biopic, like, I didn't know this stuff would happen. When I hear myself say, '15-time world champion', I kind of giggle a little bit. When does this end? How much a** can you kick? The fire inside of me is still burning to fight, so that's why I'm here and I think it's burning until I'm 38 years old."

Check out Claressa Shields' comments below:

