“I’m stronger than him” - Felipe Lobo wants to overpower Jonathan Haggerty during Muay Thai world title challenge in Bangkok

The pursuit of eternal glory in combat sports all begins with a fighter earning an opportunity to compete for a world championship and for someone like Felipe Lobo, he wants to become one in spectacular fashion.

On Friday, February 16, ‘The Demolition Man’ will get his chance at etching his name in ONE Championship’s long list of champions when he challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 19.

The Brazilian star is coming off a star-making performance against Saemapetch Fairtex when he put him to sleep with a slick combo of punches to face ‘The General’.

With a raucous crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand cheering on both fighters, Lobo is eyeing a spectacular finish of the British two-sport ONE world champion as he told CountFilms TV in an interview:

“I'm stronger than him and my mindset is ready for this fight, you know. I've been training for so long for this fight and probably that is another advantage, that I have been training longer than him for this fight.”

Watch the full interview with Felipe Lobo here:

Felipe Lobo grateful for training camp with renowned Thai gym

The 30-year-old Brazilian star knows that how he prepares for such a big matchup will spell the difference between him becoming a world champion and being another of Haggerty’s victims.

In a recent interview, Lobo admitted that being in Tiger Muay Thai, the home gym of ONE world champions such as Anatoly Malykhin, Tang Kai, and Fabricio Andrade, has prepared him well for the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.