“I’m sure I can beat him” - Yuki Yoza confident he can solve towering Nabil Anane’s puzzle in a potential match-up

Japanese superstar Yuki Yoza is ready to shake up ONE's talent-stacked bantamweight striking divisions, and perhaps one day test himself against the current top dog of the weight class, Nabil Anane. The former K-1 Lightweight champion is eager to display his world-class striking talent on his global stage debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 against Russia's Elbrus 'The Samurai' Osmanov on May 23 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Yoza will indeed look to make a lasting first impression, considering he wants to earn matches against the elite 145-pound strikers in the world .

In a South China Morning Post interview, the Team Vasileus representative took note of Nabil Anane's upset win over the mighty Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 last March.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He said:

“Superlek is still powerful, but Nabil is improving so fast."

Moreover, the 27-year-old newcomer even invited the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion to transition to kickboxing and trade fists with him.

Ad

He added:

“If Nabil switches to kickboxing, I’m sure I can beat him. I want that fight."

While Yuki Yoza already has sights on the biggest stars in the promotion, he must first pass his initial test with flying colors against Osmanov, who has gone 6-0 in ONE.

Watch ONE Friday Fights live via the ONE Super App, watch.onefc.com, and ONE's YouTube channel.

Ad

Yuki Yoza confident he can unseat Jonathan Haggerty

While Yuki Yoza would love to duke it out with Nabil Anane, his ultimate goal is to acquire 26 pounds of gold in the home of martial arts.

To do so, he must climb up the ladder and earn himself a shot against British superstar and reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Ad

In the same interview, Yoza expressed his belief that he could be a ONE world champion sooner rather than later.

"Within a year, I will take the belt from Haggerty. That's the goal. He's strong and very good at adjusting, but I want to show I am better."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.