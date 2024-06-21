“I’m about to take out a Russian” - Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane vows to dethrone Anatoly Malykhin off heavyweight MMA mountaintop

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane is ready for what he believes is his destined match for the heavyweight MMA throne.

The Senegalese wrestling machine will challenge three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE heavyweight MMA world championship in the main event of ONE 169: Atlanta.

The matchup between the two colossal beasts goes down at State Farm Arena on November 8, US primetime.

Taking to Instagram, 'Reug Reug' expressed that he's confident that his march to Atlanta will see him ascend the heavyweight MMA mountaintop.

Kane wrote:

"🇸🇳 From a wild swinging wrestler to an absolute killer! The first African ONE HW champion will be crowned on US soil in November! I'm about to take out a Russian 🇷🇺💥"

'Reug Reug' is a modern-day wrestling freight train, and his run in ONE Championship has been nothing short of intimidating.

The grappling machine is 5-1 in the promotion, with three of his wins ending in brutal knockouts.

He's also on a three-fight winning streak that he punctuated with a blistering unanimous decision win over BJJ legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida at ONE Fight Night 13 in Bangkok.

Malykhin, however, would be the most dangerous of his entire career.

On top of the ONE heavyweight MMA world title, Malykhin also owns the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world championships.

The Russian monster is a perfect 14-0 in his entire career, 6-0 in ONE Championship, with an absurd 100 percent finish rate.

Malykhin is coming off a historic win in his last matchup when he knocked out Reinier de Ridder to capture the ONE middleweight MMA world title at ONE 166 in Qatar.

Anatoly Malykhin promises unreal violence against 'Reug Reug' in Atlanta

Anatoly Malykhin is by far one of the most creative fighters when it comes to hyping his fights up, but he can also take it to the most basic of levels.

Mere moments after his defense of the ONE heavyweight MMA world title was announced, Malykhin took to Instagram and promised to unleash pure violence against Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane in Atlanta.

"Noise, brothers, there is a victim," wrote Malykhin on his Instagram Stories.

Fans can now register for pre-sale to purchase their ONE 169: Atlanta tickets.