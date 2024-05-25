“I’m not trying to be arrogant” – Denis Puric says his confidence heading to Rodtang fight comes from a good place

Striking veteran 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric is beaming with confidence heading into arguably the toughest fight of his career.

In a few weeks' time, Puric will trade leather with reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand.

Puric has been very vocal in the press and on social media that Rodtang will be shocked at his fighting ability, and that 'The Iron Man' will get tested like never before.

Speaking to Bolasport in a recent interview, Puric explained where this level of confidence is coming from.

'The Bosnian Menace' said: "I don’t care what other people say. Sometimes, a lot of people mistake my confidence for arrogance. I’m not trying to be arrogant, I’m just confident."

Puric continued:

"[Rodtang is one of my favorite fighters] and I would love to share the ring with a guy like that because that’s my kind of fight."

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric is set to lock horns with 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a three-round kickboxing contest at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Denis Puric says he isn't worried about the end result vs Rodtang: "I'm here to entertain and put on a great show"

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric is heading into the showdown with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon confident he will shock the world with a massive upset.

But the 39-year-old veteran says that the result of the fight doesn't hold any weight. He just wants to make fans happy.

'The Bosnian Menace' told Bolasport:

"It’s going to be fun, and it’s going to be a good time in there. Win or lose, doesn’t matter to me, man. I’m here to entertain and put on a great show. Yeah, that’s what I’m here for."