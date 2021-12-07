"I'm usually pretty private about my family" - Jon Jones offers fans a rare glimpse into his life with fiance and daughters in Instagram post

Jon Jones posted an Instagram video from his daughter Carmen's birthday celebrations to give his fans a rare glimpse into his private life.

The former light heavyweight champion has three daughters with his partner, Jessie Moses, who he's been with since high school. He's also mentioned having a fourth daughter but hasn't revealed a lot of information about her.

The Jones family was celebrating Carmen, the couple's second daughter, turning into a pre-teen with "a feast."

"Tonight my beautiful girl Carmen Jones became a preteen, we celebrated by having a feast at Boca ciao. I’m usually pretty private about my family but I figured I’d give you guys a glimpse inside of our lives tonight. I know my children will probably want to read these comments, please be respectful. Hope you all are having a great night," wrote Jones.

Check out Jon Jones' Instagram post below:

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones' dominance has adversely affected his box-office appeal

During a recent edition of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen said that Jon Jones had several fights that didn't do well on pay-per-view as the audience didn't believe that his opponents could pose a credible threat.

He added that the scenario could repeat itself at heavyweight if 'Bones' defeated Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane and Stipe Miocic in convincing fashion.

"You will have plenty of people to think he's going to lose each one, even if he wins the first two; going into third, you will have enough people that can create enough conversation and your mind will wander to a place of speculation, which you must have in the fight business. The sport of fighting doesn't require, call for, qualify for that or require that rather. The business survives on it. But Jon Jones vs. Ngannou, Jon Jones vs. Gane, Jon Jones vs. Stipe, they are three very different fights. If Jon Jones gets through those three fights, he's back in the same place he was at 205 [weight class]. He was the king, everything's in the rear view. Jon has healined a lot of cards that nobody watched. I don't know about any champion who has ever headlined more shows and sold less tickets than Jon," said Sonnen.

Francis Ngannou will defend the heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on January 22, 2022. If Jon Jones can clear up his legal issues and work through his financial disagreements with the UFC, he could land a title shot against the winner.

Watch Chael Sonnen in the latest episode of Beyond the Fight below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik