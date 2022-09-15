"I’m whippin you any day of the week" - When former UFC champion Daniel Cormier called out WWE's Roman Reigns

Back in April 2021, an unlikely 'beef' came into the public eye after Daniel Cormier called out WWE superstar Roman Reigns on Twitter. 'DC' replied to Reigns after the wrestler called him soft due to him sitting behind the commentary desk instead of fighting.

Cormier is a two-weight UFC champion and one of the greatest heavyweight fighters in MMA history. He clearly didn't take Reigns' comments well and stated that he would easily beat the WWE superstar on Twitter:

"My advisor @arielhelwani is waiting by the phone. Its time to stop talking and let’s make this real! I’m 42 years old with a bad back and I’m whippin you any day of the week. Your move @VinceMcMahon @HHH this my yard , I’m the big dog!"

Daniel Cormier was very confident on being able to beat Roman Reigns despite his lack of competitive action in recent years. The former two-weight UFC champion comedically stated that Ariel Helwani was waiting by the phone, but the match-up has since died down and never materialized.

'DC' last fought against Stipe Miocic for a third time, but lost via unanimous decision and walked away from the sport after the loss. Miocic was Cormier's opponent in both of his final bouts and managed to get the better of the 43-year-old in both fights.

Watch Cormier's final UFC bout here:

How many times did Daniel Cormier lose during his professional MMA career?

As mentioned, during the tailend of Daniel Cormier's career, the 43-year-old lost twice against Stipe Miocic. He only ever lost to one other opponent as a professional fighter.

Jon Jones beat 'DC' back in 2015 at UFC 182: Jones vs. Cormier. Jones managed to beat the former two-weight UFC champion via unanimous decision after five rounds of fighting.

'Bones' also beat Cormier at UFC 214 via TKO in the third round, however, the result was changed to a no-contest after Jones failed a drugs test.

Watch Cormier's famous UFC 214 octagon interview here:

Daniel Cormier remained unbeaten during his first 15 professional MMA bouts, including four outings under the UFC banner. During his winning streak, 'DC' managed to beat the likes of Dan Henderson, Frank Mir and Roy Nelson, alongside many other high-level MMA fighters.

The 43-year-old now spends his time behind the commentary desk and has also been inducted into the UFC's Hall of Fame. Cormier is rated as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and brings a wealth of knowledge to UFC fans during his analysis.

Edited by Aditya Singh