"I'm not worried about the hat" - Floyd Mayweather says he has moved on from his wild brawl with Jake Paul

Floyd Mayweather has asserted that he has moved on from his wild brawl with Jake Paul.

Mayweather had previously criticized Jake Paul for inciting the now-infamous ‘Gotcha Hat’ brawl. ‘Money’ had even gone as far as threatening to “kill” the younger Paul brother. However, at the weigh-ins of his fight against Logan Paul, Mayweather appeared to have gotten over his brawl with Jake Paul.

Upon being asked how different the Logan Paul matchup is as compared to everything else he’s accomplished in his career, Floyd Mayweather responded by stating:

“I’ve been here before, so I know what it takes. I fought every different style you can possibly fight. Height don’t win fights. Weight don’t win fights. Fighting wins fights, at the end of the day. And I can fight.”

Additionally, Floyd Mayweather was asked if he was looking for revenge and would go for the knockout after all the incidents, such as the Gotcha Hat one leading up to the fight. Mayweather replied by saying:

“Once again, I’m not worried about a hat. I don’t worry about what nobody’s saying. One thing I can do – I can fight. I’ve been at the top level for 25 years. So, I know what it takes when it’s a fight of this magnitude.” (*Video courtesy: Fight Hype; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Watch the video below:

Floyd Mayweather then thanked the interviewer, boxing analyst Brian Campbell, before making his way off the stage as the crowd dispersed.

Jake Paul’s ‘Gotcha Hat’ incident provided a huge impetus to fan interest in Floyd Mayweather vs. the Paul brothers

Floyd Mayweather (left); Jake Paul (right)

Logan Paul’s younger brother, Jake Paul, was involved in a verbal altercation with Mayweather at the first fighter face-off ceremony ahead of the Mayweather vs. Paul matchup. Jake took things a step further, turning the war of words into a physical confrontation by stealing the hat off Mayweather’s head.

The massive brawl that ensued saw Mayweather land a few punches on Jake Paul. The brawl purportedly gave Jake a black eye, bruising, and a possibly chipped tooth as well.

Regardless, Jake Paul capitalized on the moment and the brawl by almost immediately releasing Gotcha Hat merchandise. Jake’s Gotcha Hat moment also inspired social media trends on platforms such as TikTok, as social media users started taking each other’s hats as part of the Gotcha Hat trend.

The Gotcha Hat phenomenon significantly increased fan interest in the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight. Furthermore, the consensus in the combat sports community is that Floyd Mayweather’s next fight could be an exhibition against Jake Paul, building off their new rivalry.

Floyd Mayweather is scheduled to face Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on June 6th, 2021. Meanwhile, Jake Paul is set to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing match on August 28th, 2021.

