"I’m a wrestler at heart" - Logan Paul reveals if he would be open to an MMA fight after Floyd Mayweather showdown

In the aftermath of Logan Paul's fight against Floyd Mayweather, 'Maverick' was praised by his opponent for his grappling skills.

Answering a follow-up question, Paul was asked if he would be open to an MMA fight, to which he agreed.

During his post-fight press conference, Logan Paul said that he would do an MMA fight for sure, as he is a good grappler and a good wrestler at heart-

“I was grabbing him, yeah. I’d do MMA, for sure, because I am a good grappler. You know, I’m a wrestler at heart.”

Logan Paul also claimed he knew if the bout went the distance, he would definitely be the winner. But that wasn't Logan's game plan heading into the fight.

Paul further reflected on how he got a good shot off at Mayweather in the first round, which he thinks threw the boxing great off a little bit.

But surviving the full 8 rounds against the undefeated veteran seemed like a great experience for 'Maverick'-

“It’s tough. You know, I knew if it went the distance I won, technically, but that wasn’t the gameplan. When you’re fighting a guy like Floyd – you know, the legend, the boxer – you’re kind of relying on him to to figure out the gameplan, then just playing off his. I think I got him with a good shot in that first round, which kind of threw him off a little bit. And I mean, yes, surviving against Floyd Mayweather, like, is great."

What could be next for Logan Paul after his fight against Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul

After his showdown against Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul is expected to take some time off from in-ring competition.

However, Paul has made it clear that he wants to grow as a fighter in the sport of boxing, so it seems there's a high chance of him returning to the ring in the future.

With that being said, it remains to be seen who Logan Paul will fight next. While there are a few potential options for him from the world of YouTube boxing, 'Maverick' himself might prefer to fight a top-level boxer after the Mayweather bout.

Edited by Harvey Leonard