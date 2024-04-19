“I made a deal with myself that I was going to win” – Liam Harrison recalls how he survived two knockdowns vs Muangthai

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai fighter and British fight legend Liam Harrison is not an easy man to put down. In April of 2022, 'Hitman' pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in all of combat sports.

In a fight with Muangthai PK Saenchai, Harrison had to survive two frightening knockdowns to win the fight via TKO. After being hit with strikes that could have ended anybody's night, 'Hitman' used his legendary intestinal fortitude to pull the proverbial rabbit out of the hat and finish the Thai superstar.

In an interview with Fight Energy Fillms on YouTube, Liam Harrison described what was going on his mind after the two knockdowns:

“So I just sat there just like got my thoughts together and I basically just said right this is not Muay Thai anymore. This is a fight now, this is how you like it. This is what you’ve signed up for. I looked in the mirror before the fight and I looked at myself and I made a deal with myself that I was going to win.”

Watch the full interview here:

Liam Harrison comes out of hiatus to fight at ONE 167 against Katsuki Kitano

After more than a year on the sidelines due to injury and rehabilitation, Liam Harrison returns to action at ONE 167 on June 7. He suffered a nasty knee injury, courtesy of a Nong-O Hama leg kick at ONE on Prime Video 1 in 2022. He soon went under the knife to fix the knee problem, starting a year-long rehabilitation process.

After being briefly linked to a fight with MMA slugger John Lineker earlier this year, Harrison took a bit more time away to heal his injuries.

Finally healed up and healthy enough to compete, 'Hitman' will look to produce another modern-day classic against Katsuki Kitano in a three-round contest at ONE 167.

ONE 167 airs live on US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

