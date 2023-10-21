Conor McGregor has not fought often in recent years but he remains a topic of conversation during most UFC events through his actions on X/Twitter.

With the highly anticipated rematch between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as the main event of UFC 294, McGregor took the opportunity to make a unique but crude boast that he once accomplished what Volkanovski was attempting to do. McGregor tweeted that he told his son, Rian:

"You see these two titles on the line tonight, my boy. I made love to your mother wearing both of them simultaneously."

McGregor's message clearly refers to his signature victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. Just a year prior to that win, McGregor defeated then UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds. By knocking out Alvarez, McGregor became the first to win two belts, and what he self-coined a "champ champ."

This surprising statement was not the only boasting tweet from McGregor on the night, as he quote tweeted a UFC post of Khamzat Chimaev's post-fight speech following his win over Kamaru Usman. In this tweet, McGregor seemingly tried to one-up Chimaev — who was awarded his Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt after the fight — by saying:

"Congrats on the brown belt. Your pal, black belt."

If Volkanovski had won at UFC 294, he would have become only the fifth simultaneous double champion in UFC history. McGregor, who was the first fighter to achieve the accomplishment, is the only person to hold both the featherweight and lightweight titles in the UFC.

Despite being expected to fight Michael Chandler following The Ultimate Fighter season 31, McGregor's return to the octagon is still up in the air. Until his next fight announcement, you can expect him to remain active on social media.