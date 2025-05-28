“I made a mistake” - Superlek admits the weight of being a champion played a part in loss to Nabil Anane

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 admitted that pressure of being world champion caught up with him in his last match against Nabil Anane. He said it led to miscalculations on his part that cost him his title.

'The Kicking Machine' lost the bantamweight Muay Thai world title he previously concurrently held on the scales in the lead-up to the Anane unification match at ONE 172 in March in Japan.

He missed hydration in the official weigh-ins, forcing the promotion to strip him of the belt. The match against interim world champion Anane still pushed through but as a non-title match but Superlek was anything but in sync with his game, leading to the loss by decision.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Superlek opened up about the circumstances surrounding his last match and him being stripped of the title, highlighting how his decision to give in right away to those chasing him backfired.

He said:

"Nico Carrillo and Nabil both want the championship belts, and if I just keep denying them the chance - it's just not - it’s just not it, you know. But then it just came to this that I made a mistake and it resulted in whatever it is that you guys are seeing."

Watch the interview below:

Against Anane, Superlek never really got his game fully soaring, even getting knocked down in the early goings. He eventually lost by unanimous decision.

Despite the defeat, the Thai star remains a world champion, holding the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Liam Harrison believes Superlek can come back and avenge loss to Anane

While Superlek lamented what happened in his last match against Nabil Anane, veteran British striker Liam Harrison believes 'The Kicking Machine' can come back and avenge his loss to the Algerian-Thai sensation.

'Hitman' shared it in an interview with the South China Morning Post, underscoring that Superlek was not the same fighter that fans were accustomed to seeing last time around. He, however, is not discounting a big bounce-back from the Thai superstar in a possible trilogy match against Anane.

Harrison said:

"There were no kicks, there was no game plan, there was just that right punch. Obviously, there might have been a reason behind this and some stuff, but still, he needs to go away, regroup, come back, and get to his best. And if he does, then I think he’s the only one who might be able to stop Nabil at that weight."

Superlek is currently taking his time in getting his body back to fighting form and said when he is ready, he will plunge back into action.

