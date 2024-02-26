“I made terrible decisions” - Thanh Le regrets making costly mistakes in world title defeat to Tang Kai

Thanh Le’s first dose of poor decision-making couldn’t have happened at a worse time.

The Vietnamese-American star believes his worst performance came at the absolute worst time when he lost the ONE featherweight MMA world title to Tang Kai in their first meeting at ONE 160.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the ONE interim featherweight MMA world champion said he “made terrible decisions” in his world title loss to Tang in Singapore.

Le pointed out how he uncharacteristically swung for the fences during their fight instead of focusing on his target, which allowed Tang to capitalize and work on a bigger area.

Thanh Le said:

“He needed me not to connect cleanly. That didn't happen very well. He needed to get up on the scorecards. That happened and then I made terrible decisions. You don't see me make an attack process that you don't see me do ever. Opening up too big, throwing heavy wide shots. Things that I just don't do.”

Nevertheless, Le can rectify his mistakes when he takes on the ONE featherweight MMA world champion for the second time.

Le will face Tang in a unification match for the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world title in the co-main event of ONE 166 on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Thanh Le plans to finish Tang Kai as early as possible

After learning from his mistakes in their first fight, Thanh Le is hellbent on taking Tang Kai out as early as possible.

In the same interview with the promotion, Le said he’d be surprised if Tang would last past the first round of their world title unification match:

“I’ll be honest with you. If we make it out of the first round, I’ll be surprised. He’s going to sleep, and he’s going to sleep early.”

If numbers are to be believed, then Le’s prediction might just be reality.

The interim world champion has six wins in ONE Championship, with all six coming by either knockout or submission for an ungodly 100 percent finish rate.