Brazilian grappling sensation Matheus Gabriel has a tall task ahead of him in his ONE Championship debut. He will challenge America's Kade Ruotolo for the lightweight submission grappling world title at ONE on Prime Video 5.

The 25-year-old serves as Ruotolo's very first title challenger and Gabriel is guaranteeing a whirlwind of a match.

In the lead-up to his promotional debut, Gabriel spoke with ONE about growing up in Brazil:

"Like every Brazilian, my childhood dream was to be a soccer player (laughs). My childhood was very good because I had many friends. I was always on the street playing with them. I used to play soccer with them in the street, I used to play tag, among other kid games. It was a really cool time."

Matheus Gabriel added, saying:

"Sometimes I got into some trouble, but it was those childhood fights. Sometimes, the father or mother of the child I had beaten would appear at the door of my house to complain to my grandmother (laughs)."

Matheus Gabriel believes bout with Kade Ruotolo will end in a submission

Not only is Gabriel hoping to secure a world title in his very first ONE appearance, but he's also eyeing an emphatic finish en route to a $50,000 performance bonus. Gabriel is firm in his belief that he has what it takes to upset the favored champion. On top of that, he has a submission in his crosshairs. He told ONE:

“Kade Ruotolo has competed more in no-gi competitions and has had a great season. I believe that my no-gi game is very good, I have a very aggressive no-gi game, and I think the fight will be very busy. There will probably be a submission in this fight. We're both going to fight looking for the submission, we're not going there to have a close fight. We're going to put on a show!”

Be sure to tune in to ONE on Prime Video 5 on December 2nd to watch Matheus Gabriel challenge Kade Ruotolo for the lightweight submission grappling world title. The event airs live from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Watch a preview of the anticipated submission grappling title bout below, courtesy of ONE:

