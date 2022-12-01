'Sladkiy' Anatoliy Malykhin is warning two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder to not expect the same fight he had against Vitaly Bigdash. The ONE interim heavyweight world champion is a whole new challenge.

The undefeated Dutch-born athlete easily submitted the former ONE middleweight world champion Bigdash when they fought earlier this year. The heavyweight slugger Malykhin sent a message to De Ridder to not expect the same fight.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Russian knockout machine Malykhin explained:

"I know Vitaly well, we trained together, but he has his own path and his own challenges. I did not take anything from watching his match with RDR. I am not Vitaly, I am me, so it will be a different situation."

Reinier de Ridder is an unbeaten fighter who holds both the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world championships. Headlining at ONE on Prime Video 5, he will put his light heavyweight throne on the line against the undefeated 'Sladkiy.'

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin broadcasts live on Friday, December 2. It is free for fans in the United States and Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Anatoliy Malykhin aiming for a knockout against Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder is able to submit most of his opponents in the ONE circle, while Anatoliy Malykhin is able to knock out most of his opponents. It will be a clash of styles between the two unbeaten athletes.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



| Dec 2 at 8PM ET

amazon.com/one5

Watch.ONEFC.com ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion Anatoly Malykhin looks for another belt when he challenges light heavyweight king Reinier de Ridder THIS FRIDAY at ONE on Prime Video 5! #ONEonPrimeVideo5 | Dec 2 at 8PM ET ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion Anatoly Malykhin looks for another belt when he challenges light heavyweight king Reinier de Ridder THIS FRIDAY at ONE on Prime Video 5! 🏆#ONEonPrimeVideo5 | Dec 2 at 8PM ET🇺🇸🇨🇦 👉 amazon.com/one5🌍 👉 Watch.ONEFC.com https://t.co/EL3FOXzOQ6

The Russian-born fighter explained in an interview with ONE that he will stop De Ridder's reign with a knockout. 'Sladkiy' Anatoliy Malykhin said:

“I think I can [get the finish] again, and I’ll finish the fight before the second round. I’ll go out there, and I’ll hunt for his head. I’ll chase him, I’ll punch him. Maybe he’ll try to impose his grappling on me, but I’ll break the grip. I’m going to hit him in the body, in the head, and I’m going to hurt him. I don’t think he’ll go the whole distance.”

The battle between the two world champions will go down in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 5 on December 2. Between Malykhin and De Ridder, someone will earn their first career loss.

Poll : 0 votes